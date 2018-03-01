Copthall Mauritius Investment buys 27.50 lakh shares of Jubilant Life

On February 23, 2018 Jubilant Advisors LLP sold 22,38,000 shares of Jubilant Life Sciences at Rs 917.43 and Jubilant Consumer sold 27,36,000 shares at Rs 914 on the NSE.

However, Copthall Mauritius Investment bought 27,50,000 shares at Rs 914.

On Friday, Jubilant Life Sciences ended at Rs 883.80, down Rs 108, or 10.89 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,039 and 52-week low Rs 600 on 08 February, 2018 and 25 October, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.94 percent below its 52-week high and 47.3 percent above its 52-week low.