App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 24, 2018 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copthall Mauritius Investment buys 27.50 lakh shares of Jubilant Life

Jubilant Consumer sold 27,36,000 shares of Jubilant Life at Rs 914 on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On February 23, 2018 Jubilant Advisors LLP sold 22,38,000 shares of Jubilant Life Sciences at Rs 917.43 and Jubilant Consumer sold 27,36,000 shares at Rs 914 on the NSE.

However, Copthall Mauritius Investment bought 27,50,000 shares at Rs 914.

On Friday, Jubilant Life Sciences ended at Rs 883.80, down Rs 108, or 10.89 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,039 and 52-week low Rs 600 on 08 February, 2018 and 25 October, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.94 percent below its 52-week high and 47.3 percent above its 52-week low.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC