Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

On Tuesday, LME Copper prices rose 0.4 percent to close at $ 5920. 0 per tonne. Positive approach by China to fix their economic slowdown led to an uptrend in the copper prices. Appreciation in the Dollar along with correction seen in the global stock market was over powered by China’s measures to boost their economy which supported the red metal prices.

Outlook

LME Copper price is currently trading higher by 0.63 percent to trade at $ 5942 4.5 0 per tonne . A possible trade deal between US and China might support the red metal prices. On the MCX, copper prices are expected to trade sideways today.

For all commodities report, click here