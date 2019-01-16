App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

On Tuesday, LME Copper prices rose 0.4 percent to close at $ 5920. 0 per tonne.

Angel Commodities' report on Copper


On Tuesday, LME Copper prices rose 0.4 percent to close at $ 5920. 0 per tonne. Positive approach by China to fix their economic slowdown led to an uptrend in the copper prices. Appreciation in the Dollar along with correction seen in the global stock market was over powered by China’s measures to boost their economy which supported the red metal prices.


Outlook


LME Copper price is currently trading higher by 0.63 percent to trade at $ 5942 4.5 0 per tonne . A possible trade deal between US and China might support the red metal prices. On the MCX, copper prices are expected to trade sideways today.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 16, 2019 01:31 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

