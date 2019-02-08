App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, LME Copper price is currently trading lower by 0.34percent to trade at $6230.5 tonne.Trade tension between US and China and its impact on the global economic growth continues to hamper the base metals prices.

Angel Commodities' report on Copper


On Tuesday, LME Copper prices declined by 0.5percentto close at $6246.0 per tonne. Global economic slowdown and a firmer Dollar weighed on the copper prices. Weak economic data in recent weeks in key global economies, including in world biggest metal consumer (China), has raised fears of a global recession. On the MCX, Copper prices declined by 0.6percent to close at Rs.446.3 per kg.


Outlook


LME Copper price is currently trading lower by 0.34percent to trade at $6230.5tonne.Trade tension between US and China and its impact on the global economic growth continues to hamper the base metals prices. On the MCX, copper prices are expected to trade sideways today.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 8, 2019 01:54 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

