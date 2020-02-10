Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, LME Copper prices ended higher by 2.20 percent after China took stimulus measures to support their economy.
Angel Broking's report on Copper
LME Copper prices ended higher by 2.20 percent after China took stimulus measures to support their economy. Moreover, China's copper smelters might trim their output by 15% or more in February 2020 from last month because of the Corona virus outbreak which further supported the red metal prices.
Outlook
Appreciating Dollar amid the severe virus outbreak in China might weigh on the industrial metal prices. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
