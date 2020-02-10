Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Copper

LME Copper prices ended higher by 2.20 percent after China took stimulus measures to support their economy. Moreover, China's copper smelters might trim their output by 15% or more in February 2020 from last month because of the Corona virus outbreak which further supported the red metal prices.



Outlook

Appreciating Dollar amid the severe virus outbreak in China might weigh on the industrial metal prices. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today.

