Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Copper

On Wednesday, MCX Copper prices ended higher by 1.0 percent to close at Rs.443.7 per kg. Expectation of rising demand for industrial metals in China supported the red metal prices.



Outlook

On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets trading lower by 0.35 percent at $6187.50 per tonne.

