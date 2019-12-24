Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Copper

On Monday, Copper prices on the LME ended higher by 0.24 percent to close at $6190 per tonne. Expectation of rising demand for industrial metals in China supported the red metal prices.

Outlook

On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets trading marginally higher by 0.06 percent at $6184.00 per tonne.

For all commodities report, click here