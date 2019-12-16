App
Stocks
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Last week, LME Copper prices ended higher by 3.0 percent over rising expectation of possible interim trade deal between U.S. &; China.


Angel Broking's report on Copper


Last week, LME Copper prices ended higher by 3.0 percent over rising expectation of possible interim trade deal between U.S. & China. Moreover, robust industrial activity number posted by China for the month of November further supported the red metal prices. China's copper imports surged to 483,000 tonnes last month which was their highest in over a year.


Outlook


Chances of an interim trade deal might provide some support for the base metal prices. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets trading higher by 0.13 percent at $6149.50 per tonne.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 16, 2019 10:05 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

