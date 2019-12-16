Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Copper

Last week, LME Copper prices ended higher by 3.0 percent over rising expectation of possible interim trade deal between U.S. & China. Moreover, robust industrial activity number posted by China for the month of November further supported the red metal prices. China's copper imports surged to 483,000 tonnes last month which was their highest in over a year.

Outlook

Chances of an interim trade deal might provide some support for the base metal prices. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets trading higher by 0.13 percent at $6149.50 per tonne.

