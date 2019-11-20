Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Copper

Copper On Tuesday, copper prices on the LME ended higher by 0.77 percent to close at $5875.0 per tonne. Prices gained reflecting an uptrend in Shanghai copper after China’s central bank announced to provide more stimulus measures to try and get their economy back on track.

Outlook

No concrete outcome of the U.S.-China trade spat might weigh on the market sentiments and push the prices lower. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets trading lower by 0.17 percent at $5871.5 per tonne.

