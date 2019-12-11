App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Tuesday, LME Copper prices ended higher by 0.41 percent to close at $6100 per tonne. Robust industrial activity number posted by China for the month of November supported the red metal prices.


Angel Broking's report on Copper


On Tuesday, LME Copper prices ended higher by 0.41 percent to close at $6100 per tonne. Robust industrial activity number posted by China for the month of November supported the red metal prices. Moreover, China's copper imports surged to 483,000 tonnes last month which was their highest in over a year.



Outlook


Chances of delay in the tariffs which are supposed to kick in next week might provide some support. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets trading lower by 0.14 percent at $6083 per tonne


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
Read More
First Published on Dec 11, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.