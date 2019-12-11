Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Tuesday, LME Copper prices ended higher by 0.41 percent to close at $6100 per tonne. Robust industrial activity number posted by China for the month of November supported the red metal prices.
Angel Broking's report on Copper
On Tuesday, LME Copper prices ended higher by 0.41 percent to close at $6100 per tonne. Robust industrial activity number posted by China for the month of November supported the red metal prices. Moreover, China's copper imports surged to 483,000 tonnes last month which was their highest in over a year.
Outlook
Chances of delay in the tariffs which are supposed to kick in next week might provide some support. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets trading lower by 0.14 percent at $6083 per tonne
For all commodities report, click hereDisclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.