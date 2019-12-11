Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Copper

On Tuesday, LME Copper prices ended higher by 0.41 percent to close at $6100 per tonne. Robust industrial activity number posted by China for the month of November supported the red metal prices. Moreover, China's copper imports surged to 483,000 tonnes last month which was their highest in over a year.



Outlook

Chances of delay in the tariffs which are supposed to kick in next week might provide some support. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets trading lower by 0.14 percent at $6083 per tonne

