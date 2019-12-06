Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Copper LME Copper prices traded flat to close at $5888 per ton following U.S. President Donald Trump's upbeat rhetoric on trade talks with China, although concerns about demand for the metal kept gains in check.
Angel Broking's report on Copper
Copper LME Copper prices traded flat to close at $5888 per ton following U.S. President Donald Trump's upbeat rhetoric on trade talks with China, although concerns about demand for the metal kept gains in check. The trade talks were "moving right along", Trump said on Thursday, even as Chinese officials insisted that both sides must simultaneously cancel some existing tariffs on each other's goods for them to reach a "phase one" trade deal. On the MCX, Copper prices declined marginally to close at Rs.430.6 per kg.
Outlook
Optimism over U.S. & China trade situation might improve the demand prospects for industrial metals and support the prices. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets trading higher by 0.11 percent at $589.5 per tonne.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.