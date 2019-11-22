Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Copper

On Thursday, copper prices on the LME ended higher by 0.78 percent to close at $5829.0 per tonne. Prices dipped as no concrete outcome of the ugly trade spat between U.S. & China weighed on the market sentiments and pressurized the prices.

Outlook

No concrete outcome of the U.S.-China trade spat might weigh on the market sentiments and weigh on the prices lower. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets trading higher by 0.21 percent at $5832.50 per tonne.

