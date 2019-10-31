Copper prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Wednesday, LME Copper prices dipped by 0.33 percent to close at $5908.0 per tonne.
On Wednesday, LME Copper prices dipped by 0.33 percent to close at $5908.0 per tonne. Fading of optimism of a possible trade deal between U.S. & China weighed on the demand prospects for the red metal. The 16 month long Sino-American trade spat between U.S. & China has hampered the demand prospects for Industrial metals.
Outlook
Industrial metal prices might be pressurized after chances of the interim trade deal between U.S. & China faded away. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets trading marginally higher by 0.36 percent at $5908.25 per tonne.
