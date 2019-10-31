Copper prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

On Wednesday, LME Copper prices dipped by 0.33 percent to close at $5908.0 per tonne. Fading of optimism of a possible trade deal between U.S. & China weighed on the demand prospects for the red metal. The 16 month long Sino-American trade spat between U.S. & China has hampered the demand prospects for Industrial metals.

Outlook

Industrial metal prices might be pressurized after chances of the interim trade deal between U.S. & China faded away. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets trading marginally higher by 0.36 percent at $5908.25 per tonne.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

10th