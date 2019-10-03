Copper prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

Copper On Wednesday, LME Copper prices ended lower by 0.14 percent to close at $5628.0 per tonne. Weakening of global demand prospects weighed on the red metal prices.

Outlook

On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets trading higher by 0.57 percent at $5674.25 per tonne.

