Copper prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

On Monday, LME Copper prices ended lower by 0.83 percent to close at $5821 per tonne. No proper outcome of the trade deal between U.S. & China dampened the demand prospects for the red metal.

Outlook

Slowdown in China industrial growth might weigh on the industrial metal prices. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets trading higher by 0.34 percent at $5834.75 per tonne.

