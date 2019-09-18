Copper prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Monday, LME Copper prices ended lower by 0.83 percent to close at $5821 per tonne.
On Monday, LME Copper prices ended lower by 0.83 percent to close at $5821 per tonne. No proper outcome of the trade deal between U.S. & China dampened the demand prospects for the red metal.
Outlook
Slowdown in China industrial growth might weigh on the industrial metal prices. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets trading higher by 0.34 percent at $5834.75 per tonne.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 12:25 pm