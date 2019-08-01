Copper prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

On Wednesday, LME Copper prices declined by 1.2 percent to close at $5948.0 per tonne. An evident slowdown in China amid appreciating Dollar pushed the red metal prices lower.

Outlook

On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets trading higher by 0.32 percent at $5920.75 tonne.

