Copper prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, On Wednesday, LME Copper prices declined by 1.2 percent to close at $5948.0 per tonne.
Angel Commodities' report on Copper
On Wednesday, LME Copper prices declined by 1.2 percent to close at $5948.0 per tonne. An evident slowdown in China amid appreciating Dollar pushed the red metal prices lower.
Outlook
On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets trading higher by 0.32 percent at $5920.75 tonne.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 11:55 am