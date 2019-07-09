App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Copper On Monday, LME Copper prices ended lower by 0.2 percent to close at $5892.0 per tonne.


Angel Commodities' report on Copper


Copper On Monday, LME Copper prices ended lower by 0.2 percent to close at $5892.0 per tonne. Fading optimism over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China weighed on the red metal prices. The trade negotiations which were supposed to start this week, however, there are no updates on the same by the officials of both the countries.


Outlook


On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets trading flat at $5867.25 tonne.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 9, 2019 11:43 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

