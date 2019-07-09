Copper prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

Copper On Monday, LME Copper prices ended lower by 0.2 percent to close at $5892.0 per tonne. Fading optimism over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China weighed on the red metal prices. The trade negotiations which were supposed to start this week, however, there are no updates on the same by the officials of both the countries.

Outlook

On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets trading flat at $5867.25 tonne.

