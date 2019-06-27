Copper prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

On Wednesday, LME Copper prices declined by 0.9 percent to close at $6024.0 per tonne over appreciating U.S. Dollar. Markets cautiously await the outcome of the trade negotiations which might commence this weekend. The strike at the Chuquicamata mine has continued for 2 weeks disrupting the global supply, however, the union has asked Codelco to resubmit the offer.

Outlook

Strengthening of the Dollar after the U.S. FED curbed its dovish enthusiasm might push the industrial metal prices lower. Markets await for the outcome of the prolonged trade dispute. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading higher by 0.08 percent at $6000.25 per tonne.

For all commodities report, click here