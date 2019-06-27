App
Stocks
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, On Wednesday, LME Copper prices declined by 0.9 percent to close at $6024.0 per tonne over appreciating U.S. Dollar. Markets cautiously await the outcome of the trade negotiations which might commence this weekend.


Angel Commodities' report on Copper


On Wednesday, LME Copper prices declined by 0.9 percent to close at $6024.0 per tonne over appreciating U.S. Dollar. Markets cautiously await the outcome of the trade negotiations which might commence this weekend. The strike at the Chuquicamata mine has continued for 2 weeks disrupting the global supply, however, the union has asked Codelco to resubmit the offer.


Outlook


Strengthening of the Dollar after the U.S. FED curbed its dovish enthusiasm might push the industrial metal prices lower. Markets await for the outcome of the prolonged trade dispute. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading higher by 0.08 percent at $6000.25 per tonne.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 27, 2019 10:03 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

