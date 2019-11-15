Copper prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Copper

Copper On Thursday, copper prices on the LME ended lower by 0.16 percent to close at $5869.0 per tonne. Fall in the expectation of a possible trade deal between U.S. & China weighed on the demand prospects for the red metal and pushed the prices lower.

Outlook

On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets trading higher by 0.87 percent at $5854.25 per tonne.

