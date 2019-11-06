App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, On Tuesday, copper prices on the LME ended higher by 0.46 percent to close at $5877.0 per tonne.


Angel Commodities' report on Copper


On Tuesday, copper prices on the LME ended higher by 0.46 percent to close at $5877.0 per tonne. Rising expectation of a possible trade deal between U.S. & China might improve the demand prospects for the red metal in turn supporting the Copper prices. Prices were also supported after major copper producer Antofagasta trimmed its output forecast for Chile as the impact of the protest might be greater than expected.


Outlook


Progress in the trade negotiations between U.S. & China might improve the demand prospects for industrial metals and support the prices. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets trading lower by 0.11 percent at $5939.25 per tonne.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 6, 2019 09:55 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

