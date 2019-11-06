Copper prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

On Tuesday, copper prices on the LME ended higher by 0.46 percent to close at $5877.0 per tonne. Rising expectation of a possible trade deal between U.S. & China might improve the demand prospects for the red metal in turn supporting the Copper prices. Prices were also supported after major copper producer Antofagasta trimmed its output forecast for Chile as the impact of the protest might be greater than expected.

Outlook

Progress in the trade negotiations between U.S. & China might improve the demand prospects for industrial metals and support the prices. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets trading lower by 0.11 percent at $5939.25 per tonne.

