Copper prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

Copper On Monday, LME Copper prices ended lower by 0.34 percent to close at $5778.0 per tonne. As per reports from the the International Copper Study Group, the global refined copper market witnessed a deficit of 21,000 tonne in June’19 compared with a 70,000 tonne deficit in May’19.

Outlook

On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets trading higher by 0.07 percent at $5798.25 per tonne.

