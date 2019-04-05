App
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

On Thursday, LME Copper prices declined by 0.6 percent to close at $6451.0 per tonne.

Angel Commodities' report on Copper


On Thursday, LME Copper prices declined by 0.6 percent to close at $6451.0 per tonne. Fading optimism over a possible trade deal between US and China weighed on the red metal prices. Supply disruption worries further escalated after the Peruvian judge ordered three years of imprisonment for three lawyers representing indigenous community. They blocked a primary route for shipments. For over 50 days.


Outlook


LME Copper price are currently trading marginally lower by 0.12 percent at $6440.0 per tonne. Fading Optimism over a possible trade deal between US and China might weigh on the prices. On the MCX, copper prices are expected to trade higher today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

