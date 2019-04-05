Copper prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

On Thursday, LME Copper prices declined by 0.6 percent to close at $6451.0 per tonne. Fading optimism over a possible trade deal between US and China weighed on the red metal prices. Supply disruption worries further escalated after the Peruvian judge ordered three years of imprisonment for three lawyers representing indigenous community. They blocked a primary route for shipments. For over 50 days.

Outlook

LME Copper price are currently trading marginally lower by 0.12 percent at $6440.0 per tonne. Fading Optimism over a possible trade deal between US and China might weigh on the prices. On the MCX, copper prices are expected to trade higher today.

