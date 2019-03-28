Copper prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

On Wednesday, Copper price rose marginally by 0.1 percent to close at $6335.0 per tonne. The primary route of transporting Copper from the Chinese copper miner MMG has been blocked for over 50 days by the indigenous community. However, supply disruption at Peru couldn’t support the prices as worries over global economic slowdown and trade tension between US and China weighed on the red metal prices.

Outlook

LME Copper price are currently trading higher by 0.03 percent at $6339.50 per tonne. Concerns over a possible trade deal between US and China might weigh on the red metal prices. On the MCX, copper prices are expected to trade higher today.

