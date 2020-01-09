Copper prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets trading higher by 0.18 percent at $6180 per tonne.
Angel Broking's report on Copper
On Wednesday, LME Copper prices ended marginally higher by 0.47 percent to close at $6178 per tonne. China’s environment ministry has issued import quotas on fresh 26566 tonnes of high grade copper scrap in the second batch of allowances for restricted types of scrap metal for 2020.
Outlook
Easing of tension between U.S. and Iran might ease the global tension and support the industrial metal prices. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets trading higher by 0.18 percent at $6180 per tonne.
