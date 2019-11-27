Copper prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Copper

On Tuesday, LME Copper prices ended higher by 0.95 percent to close at $5924.0 per tonne. Rising expectation of a possible trade deal amid declining inventory levels supported the red metal prices.

Outlook

On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets trading lower by 0.36 percent at $5921 per tonne.

