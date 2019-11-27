App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Tuesday, LME Copper prices ended higher by 0.95 percent to close at $5924.0 per tonne.


Angel Broking's report on Copper


On Tuesday, LME Copper prices ended higher by 0.95 percent to close at $5924.0 per tonne. Rising expectation of a possible trade deal amid declining inventory levels supported the red metal prices.


Outlook


On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets trading lower by 0.36 percent at $5921 per tonne.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 27, 2019 10:04 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

