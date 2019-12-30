Copper prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Copper Last week, LME Copper prices ended higher by 0.8 percent.
Copper Last week, LME Copper prices ended higher by 0.8 percent. Expectation of rising demand for industrial metals in China supported the red metal prices.
Outlook
On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets trading higher by 0.24 percent at $6240.50 per tonne.
