Copper prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Copper

On Thursday, LME Copper prices ended higher by 0.66 to close at $6215 per tonne. Expectation of robust demand from China supported the red metal prices.

Outlook

On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets trading lower by 0.12 percent at $6209.75 per tonne.

For all commodities report, click here