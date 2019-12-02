Copper prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Copper

LME Copper prices ended higher by 0.2 percent last week. Copper inventory levels on the LME, ShFE and China bonded warehouses totalled 593,000 tonnes which is the lowest in over 6 years which supported the prices. However, uncertainties around the SinoAmerican trade spat limited the uptrend.

Outlook

Positive industrial activity number published by China support the industrial metal prices. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets trading higher by 0.31 percent at $5897 per tonne.

