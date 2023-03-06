 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cookie may crumble for Britannia as soaring wheat, milk prices to crimp margins: CLSA

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

CLSA has downgraded Britannia from Underperform to Sell rating and has cut target price on the stock

Biscuits major Britannia Industries has been stunning the Street with margin expansion over the past few quarters, while its FMCG peers kept reeling under high cost inventory. But, this trend might not sustain too long, according to foreign brokerage CLSA.

Britannia's margins will come under pressure due to rising milk and wheat prices. CLSA has downgraded it from 'underperform' to 'sell' and has cut the target price to Rs 4,060 from Rs 4,525 apiece.

At 9:45am, the stock was quoting at Rs 4,319.10 apiece on the NSE, down by 2.1o percent. It was the top loser on the Nifty 50. It has appreciated over 36 percent over the past one year, compared to Nifty FMCG index that has gained 30 percent in the same duration.

