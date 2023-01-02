 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Contrarian calls | Investors don’t like Bajaj Finance, but analysts do. Vice versa for Coal India

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 02, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST

Bajaj Finance declined over 3.5 percent for the month but the stock saw ‘buy’ calls increase from 19 to 20 and ‘hold’ calls came down to five from six

After scaling new highs, the Indian equity market had a spell of volatility in December. Positive cues from China reopening clashed with the fear of rising COVID-19 cases, and cheer from US Fed’s step down to a 50-basis point rate hike was met with apprehension of central banks holding peak rates for a longer period of time. Both the Nifty and Sensex declined close to 3 percent over the month.

The quantum of rating upgrades/downgrades also remained muted for December as there were no big stock-specific cues. Bajaj Finance, Wipro and Tata Motors were the big names that saw some divergence between price action and analyst action over the month.

Bajaj Finance declined over 3.5 percent for the month but the stock saw ‘buy’ calls increase from 19 to 20 and ‘hold’ calls came down to five from six. Analysts continue to be optimistic about the company’s digital transformation and consistent financial performance. Meanwhile, investors kept away from the scrip due to rich valuation of 40x price-to-earnings ratio and fear of the company’s moat being challenged by entry of Jio Financial Services.

In Q2FY23, Bajaj Finance’s net profit grew 88 percent year-on-year, driven by robust customer additions and new loan acquisitions, aided by its omni-channel strategy. The company aims to go fully digital across all products and services by March 2023.