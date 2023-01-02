Contrarian calls | Investors don’t like Bajaj Finance, but analysts do. Vice versa for Coal India

Representative image

After scaling new highs, the Indian equity market had a spell of volatility in December. Positive cues from China reopening clashed with the fear of rising COVID-19 cases, and cheer from US Fed’s step down to a 50-basis point rate hike was met with apprehension of central banks holding peak rates for a longer period of time. Both the Nifty and Sensex declined close to 3 percent over the month.

The quantum of rating upgrades/downgrades also remained muted for December as there were no big stock-specific cues. Bajaj Finance, Wipro and Tata Motors were the big names that saw some divergence between price action and analyst action over the month.

Bajaj Finance declined over 3.5 percent for the month but the stock saw ‘buy’ calls increase from 19 to 20 and ‘hold’ calls came down to five from six. Analysts continue to be optimistic about the company’s digital transformation and consistent financial performance. Meanwhile, investors kept away from the scrip due to rich valuation of 40x price-to-earnings ratio and fear of the company’s moat being challenged by entry of Jio Financial Services.

In Q2FY23, Bajaj Finance’s net profit grew 88 percent year-on-year, driven by robust customer additions and new loan acquisitions, aided by its omni-channel strategy. The company aims to go fully digital across all products and services by March 2023.

“The fintech story is embedded in this business, valuations should stay at a premium. We raise PAT estimates for FY23E and FY24E by 13 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively,” said ICICI Direct.

For the year to December too, Bajaj Finance topped the list of contrarian upgrades. ‘Buy’ calls increased from 16 to 20, as the stock price fell 6 percent.

Another stock that faced scepticism from Dalal Street but found a bit of favour with analysts was Wipro. The counter, along with other IT stocks, is being shunned by investors as they anticipate an earnings cut from the anticipated recession in the US and Europe. It has 13 ‘buy’ calls, 12 ‘hold’ calls and 20 ‘sell’ calls. A month ago, ‘buy’ calls stood at 12.

While pessimism regarding the stock is high, a sliver of optimism comes from the fact that it has been the worst performer among the IT pack in the year gone by. “Valuations now look attractive and weak organic earnings growth is more than priced-in into current valuations,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note. The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12x.

Among contrarian downgrades in the past one month, Divi’s Laboratories stands out. The stock saw its ‘sell’ calls go up from nine to ten, while the counter gained 4 percent in the month. The run-up in share price was largely on the back of a new COVID-19 variant spooking markets, which investors believed could mark a turnaround in pharma fortunes. Fundamentally, no significant development has been reported by the company.

In Q2FY23, its net profit dropped 18.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 493.6 crore, and revenue was 6.7 percent lower. “Reduced traction in custom synthesis, coupled with lower operating leverage, resulted in an earnings decline for the first time after 12 quarters of a strong performance,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note.

Year-on-year changes

Apart from Bajaj Finance, other stocks that saw their ‘buy’ calls increase over the last one year despite decline in share price are HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals and UltraTech Cement. Life Insurance Corporation of India’s D-Street debut along with its muted performance rubbed off on the stock performance of other life insurers in the past year. HDFC Life’s stock declined 11 percent in this period.

However, ‘buy’ calls on the stock went up from 28 to 32, largely on the back of its Exide Life acquisition and its ability to maintain market share and leadership among its peers.

Share price of Apollo Hospitals dropped in the last one year as COVID-19 cases waned and hospitalisations decreased. But analyst optimism on the stock increased with ‘buy’ calls rising from 22 to 25.

UBS believes that Apollo Hospitals is executing new initiatives well and that the market is not pricing in an early success of its digital strategy. "Accelerated expansion in physical pharmacy and the diagnostics business is aiding market share gains for the company,” it added. The firm has a Rs 5,600 target price on the stock.

Meanwhile, UltraTech Cement’s fall in share price came on the back of weak quarterly earnings impacted by rising pet coke prices. The Adani Group’s acquisition of rivals ACC and Ambuja Cements, making it the second largest player in the industry, also soured the mood for UltraTech. However, ‘buy’ ratings on the stock increased from 38 to 42 in the past one year as the company expands capacity and raw material prices cool off, hinting at a margin expansion this year.

Coming to contrarian downgrades, the stock of state-owned Coal India advanced 52 percent in 2022 but analysts’ optimism reduced. ‘Buy’ calls on the stock went down from 21 to 17. JM Financial, which has a ‘hold’ rating on the scrip, expects e-auction premiums will gradually cool off with easing power demand and moderation in international coal prices.

“E-auction premiums have shot up almost 4x since the introduction of unified e-auction. While near term e-auction prices look strong, we expect the same to soften going into FY24, which will likely put a cap on incremental benefits,” the firm said. It added that pending wage hike negotiations with the employees unions is another key monitorable.

Bajaj Auto was another stock that saw a gain in share price but ‘buy’ calls falling from 39 to 31 in the past one year. According to CLSA, the company’s exports remain under pressure. “Lower export volume assumptions lead to 6-9 percent cuts in FY23-24 earnings. Post-festive season demand and rural recovery are key factors to look out for,” its analysts wrote in a note.

Quarter-on-quarter changes

On a QoQ basis, there was no significant divergence between price action and analyst action. Bharti Airtel saw its ‘buy’ calls reduce to 28 from 30, while the stock gained over 6 percent. Analysts at ICICI Securities feared depleting free cash flow generation on 5G capex and lower likelihood of a tariff hike. This changed quickly as the company has begun hiking its entry-level tariff—beginning from Haryana and Odisha—by as much as 57 percent.

Bharat Petroleum has seen its downgrades increase, from three ‘sell’ calls to six, as analysts believe weaker marketing profitability will likely impact earnings in the near term. Emkay Global has a ‘hold’ call on the counter as it finds the stock expensive on a price-to-book value basis.

