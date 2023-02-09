Contrarian Calls | Adani Ports faces investors’ wrath after Hindenburg report, but finds favour with analysts

When 2023 came knocking, investors were ready for a pause in interest rate hikes, slow cooling off of inflation, decreased volatility in raw material prices and slightly better returns from equity markets. But things don’t always go as planned.

A report by Hindenburg Research, dated January 24, caused mayhem in Adani group stocks, most of them declining over 50 percent in a week’s time. The Nifty 50, which houses Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, also fell 2.8 percent in that time.

Cautious investors sold shares as the report accused the group of “stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud”. On the flip side, analysts continued to remain positive on Adani Ports, which saw upgrades increase by 3.9 percent in January.

Of the 21 brokerages covering the stock now, it has 20 buy calls and 1 hold call. A month ago, 23 brokerages were covering the stock with 21 buy and 2 hold calls.

The company is on a journey to become India's largest integrated transport utility company by 2030. Though it has a considerable amount of debt (about Rs 42,500 crore as of FY22 end), the management has said that it is building a war chest for the acquisition Container Corporation of India (Concor).

According to foreign brokerage Jefferies, “Follow-ups to the National Logistics’ Policy (NLP), continuing GST (goods and services tax)-driven organised players’ share gain, Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) traffic increase and Concor privatisation should play out for the logistics sector in 2023.”

Its base case scenario for the stock is Rs 995 while the bull case target is Rs 1,330, as the company expands its market share from 14 percent in FY15 to 31 percent by FY25.

The stock got an upgrade from Kotak Institutional Equities to buy from add on January 26, with the target price unchanged at Rs 860 a share. “At its current 11.5x FY2024E EV/EBITDA, the stock provides comfort for any unforeseen risks that may arise over time." Kotak said in its report.

Another big conglomerate, Reliance Industries, saw its price decrease 8.8 percent in January but upgrades increased by 5.16 percent. Windfall tax and a muted earnings show by the mainstay O2C (oil-to-chemicals) business remain a major overhang on the stock. But analysts believe the Street is not fully pricing in the prospects of Reliance’s retail business and new energy opportunities.

BOB Capital Markets upgraded the stock to a buy rating, raising the target price to Rs 2,840 from Rs 2,670. “We believe listing of the digital services and retail arms will be linked to the achievement of operational milestones that have been delayed by Covid-19. We upgrade as a 12 percent correction since November 2022 opens up an opportunity to enter the stock,” it noted.

Among contrarian downgrades over January, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and Tech Mahindra rose 10.46 percent, 7.63 percent, 5.73 percent and 2 percent even as analysts’ pessimism trickled in. The stocks saw ‘buy on dips’ in the month after significant selling last year.

Meanwhile, buy calls are declining for IT stocks as managements have started flagging concerns in the European and US markets. For instance, Antique Stock Broking downgraded Tata Consultancy Services to hold after the third-quarter results, with the target cut to Rs 3,600 from Rs 3,700, citing macroeconomic uncertainties in the US that could pose a downside risk. “Q3 results offer limited reasons to change our cautious view on the sector,” noted most foreign brokerages.

Quarterly change

In quarterly calls, too, Adani Ports topped the list of contrarian upgrades. The other stock that gains prominence is Bajaj Finance. The NBFC stock has corrected 16.9 percent over the last three months, while its buy calls have gone up from 19 to 25. The correction has come on the back of slow growth in AUM (assets under management) and new loans.

But this correction has made the stock attractive for analysts. HDFC Securities upgraded it to Add in January, with a target price of Rs 6,700. “While our concerns on the quality of earnings from the new-to-franchise (NTF) customers and new products remain, the sharp 20 percent correction in the past few months appears at a disconnect from the franchise earnings potential,” the firm said.

Titan’s share price decreased 10.45 percent, but buy calls increased from 25 to 27 in the quarter gone by. The reason for the upgrades is similar to that of Bajaj Finance—a 17 percent correction from peak that has made valuations reasonable.

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher have recently upgraded the stock to buy and increased FY23/FY24/FY25 earnings per share estimates by 1.5 percent/2 percent/2 percent on the back of strong underlying demand trends across divisions and a correction from the peak.

In contrarian downgrades, apart from IT stocks, HDFC and Hero MotoCorp have made it to the list. The stocks have gained 7.2 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, in the last quarter while buy calls have tumbled.

Investors’ optimism on both the stocks largely arose from anticipated higher consumer spending during the festive season and the period after that, be it discretionary purchases like a two-wheeler or investing in real estate. However, that hasn’t played out according to the script with inflation burning a hole in Indians’ pockets.

Axis Securities downgraded Hero MotoCorp in November from buy to hold. “Rural demand momentum, maintaining a strong share in the entry-level segment and building a product portfolio in the premium segment will be the key challenges in our view for the company,” it said. The number of buy call on the stock has come down to 28 from 32 in the last quarter.

For HDFC, buy calls have come down from 27 to 25, but there are no sell calls on the stock. Nuvama Institutional Equities is the only brokerage with a hold call. “Merger narrative will drive stock price. Historically, entities that have merged have traded at a discount to the merger ratio,” as per Nuvama.

Yearly change

For the 12 months ended January 2023, the list of contrarian upgrades and downgrades were well-balanced.

Here, too, Adani Ports tops the contrarian upgrades list along with Bajaj Finance. Adani Enterprises, too, has seen upgrades but that is because it has gone from 1 hold to 1 buy and 1 hold call.

Then comes HDFC Life that has seen its price fall by 23.42 percent. From 29 buy, 10 hold and 1 sell calls, it now has 25 buy, 3 hold and 3 sell calls. Optically, it looks like an upgrade but the number of analysts covering the stock has also fallen.

Over the past year, HDFC Life’s acquisition of Exide Life was viewed as a positive trigger by the brokerage community. However, the Street did not like the fact that the deal was expensive.

Among recent triggers, taxation on high-value insurance policies that was announced in Budget 2023 has come as a rude shock for the stock.

Tata Motors is the next stock in the contrarian upgrades list with its price falling 11 percent but buy calls going up to 27 from 25. The company had been posting losses for the last seven quarters, but was back in the black in October-December 2022.

CLSA has upgraded its rating on the stock with a buy tag and target price of Rs 512 a share. It expects the Jaguar Land Rover division’s margin profile to improve led by volume growth, and for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles (PV), business margin to improve on lower commodity costs and price hikes.

"Improvement in volume and margin profile to aid free cash generation in FY24," it said.

Apollo Hospitals saw its share price decrease by 9.4 percent but buy call went up to 25 from 23 over the past one year. While the stock fall came on the back of some profit-booking after the significant run-up during COVID-19 years, the upgrades were largely driven by optimism on the hospital chain’s execution.

UBS believes that Apollo Hospitals is executing well on new initiatives, growth and core segments, and that the market is not pricing in an early success of its digital strategy.

Among contrarian downgrades, Coal India stands out. The stock has gained 36.5 percent in the past one year while buy calls have come down to 16 from 21. Downgrades have trickled in as international coal prices are sliding and e-auction premiums are also expected to fall soon. The company’s revised annual wage bill at Rs 46,000 crore will also weigh on its financial performance, pointed out analysts.

JSW Steel and Bharti Airtel’s share price rose 8.5 percent each but buy calls reduced to 19 from 6 and to 27 from 31, respectively.

