Container Corp Q1 PAT seen up 279.1% YoY to Rs. 233.8 cr: ICICI Direct

Container Corporation Of India Ltd. | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has fallen 5 percent from Rs 713.95 to Rs 680.95 (Jun 8 to Jun 15). As on June 15, its market-cap stood at Rs 41,490 crore.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 20) earnings estimates for the Logostics sector. The brokerage house expects Container Corp to report net profit at Rs. 233.8 crore up 279.1% year-on-year (up 1,344.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 48.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,760.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 138 percent Y-o-Y (up 100.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 378.5 crore.

