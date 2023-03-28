Consumer companies to face 15-30 bps cost surge on 20% royalty levy: Nomura

The increase in withholding tax rate on royalty and technical services fee paid by Indian entities to respective multinationals will bump up the costs for consumer companies by 15-30 basis points, according to Nomura.

This will, in turn, impede their margins that were recovering from the impact of spike in cost of raw materials last year.

These fees are paid by companies like Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive, Nestle India, Page Industries, and Jubilant Foodworks to get access to their knowledge, R&D, and intellectual properties.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

As a part of the Finance Bill 2023, the government has decided to double the rate of tax on royalties and technical fees to 20 percent. The change will apply to entities whose parent companies operate in jurisdictions without a tax treaty with India, noted Nomura, including those registered in tax havens like the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands. Related stories Microsoft-owned GitHub lays off over 140 employees in India

Electric cars to account for 30% of our total sales by 2025: BMW India Head

G20: Larry Summers, NK Singh-led panel on multilateral banks to submit report by June 30 The tax rate will be 15 percent on royalty and fees for technical services from countries like the US and the UK, which have a tax treaty with India. Entities with parent companies registered in countries such as Switzerland and Japan, which have double tax avoidance trade treaties with India, will still be subject to 10 percent withholding tax rate. "While we await further clarity, our initial assessment suggests an increase of 15-30 basis points," Nomura said. The payment of any royalty in the first place is a matter of contention for the Dalal Street. The Street verdict is that royalty fees eat into the earnings available to shareholders, and solely benefits the parent. In February, Hindustan Unilever decided to increase its payment to Unilever Plc by 80 basis points after which the stock closed 4 percent lower. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​​

Moneycontrol News