Consumer companies to face 15-30 bps cost surge on 20% royalty levy: Nomura

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

Meanwhile, the payment of any royalty in the first place is a matter of contention for the D-Street. The street verdict is that royalty fees eat into the earnings available to shareholders

Withholding tax rate has been raised to 20 percent (from 10 percent currently) for royalty and fees for technical services

The increase in withholding tax rate on royalty and technical services fee paid by Indian entities to respective multinationals will bump up the costs for consumer companies by 15-30 basis points, according to Nomura.

This will, in turn, impede their margins that were recovering from the impact of spike in cost of raw materials last year.

These fees are paid by companies like Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive, Nestle India, Page Industries, and Jubilant Foodworks to get access to their knowledge, R&D, and intellectual properties.

