English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Confidence Petroleum share price jumps 7% on agreement with GAIL Gas

Confidence Petroleum has signed an agreement with GAIL Gas for setting up 100 CNG stations on built-and-operate basis in Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News
March 26, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Confidence Petroleum share price jumped more than 7 percent intraday on March 26 after the company said it signed an agreement with GAIL Gas for setting up 100 CNG stations on built-and-operate basis in Bengaluru over the next three years.

GAIL Gas Limited is one of the leading city gas distribution company in the country, while Confidence Petroleum India Limited is India's premier private sector LPG company, with a presence in 22 states of the country.

The setting up of 100 CNG stations will significantly improve the accessibility of the auto fuel for automobile users.

At 1243 hours, Confidence Petroleum was quoting at Rs 43.45, up Rs 2.75, or 6.76 percent on the BSE.

confidenc

Close

Confidence Petroleum touched a 52-week high of Rs 49.40 on March 10, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 12.85 on March24, 2020. It is trading 12.04 percent below its 52-week high and 238.13 percent above its 52-week low.

GAIL India was quoting at Rs 130, up Rs 2.05, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Confidence Petroleum
first published: Mar 26, 2021 01:08 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.