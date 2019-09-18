App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Conecta Wireless partners with Tata Communications; share up 5%

There were pending buy orders of 160,298 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Communications were locked at 5 percent upper circuit on September 18 after the company selected Conecta Wireless as a premier partner.

There were pending buy orders of 160,298 shares, with no sellers available.

Through this new partnership, the two companies will offer enterprises in Spain with best-in-class network transformation and business collaboration services, to make it easier for them to expand to new markets and introduce new products and business models, the company said in BSE release.

Close

As a Premier Partner of Tata Communications, Conecta Wireless will be able to leverage the company’s full range of network and business collaboration services, it added.

related news

Steve Jenkins, Director of Partnerships, Europe, Tata Communications said, “We look forward to working with Conecta Wireless to offer customers global, future-proofed solutions with local IT expertise. This global-local mix is crucial considering the rapid pace of technology innovation and customers’ rapidly changing business requirements.”

At 1409 hrs, Tata Communications was quoting at Rs 286.65, up Rs 13.65 on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 02:29 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.