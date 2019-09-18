Conecta Wireless partners with Tata Communications; share up 5%

Shares of Tata Communications were locked at 5 percent upper circuit on September 18 after the company selected Conecta Wireless as a premier partner.

There were pending buy orders of 160,298 shares, with no sellers available.

Through this new partnership, the two companies will offer enterprises in Spain with best-in-class network transformation and business collaboration services, to make it easier for them to expand to new markets and introduce new products and business models, the company said in BSE release.

As a Premier Partner of Tata Communications, Conecta Wireless will be able to leverage the company’s full range of network and business collaboration services, it added.

Steve Jenkins, Director of Partnerships, Europe, Tata Communications said, “We look forward to working with Conecta Wireless to offer customers global, future-proofed solutions with local IT expertise. This global-local mix is crucial considering the rapid pace of technology innovation and customers’ rapidly changing business requirements.”