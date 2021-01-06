MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

CONCOR shares up 6% on potential merger of subsidiaries

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 601.95 and 52-week low Rs 263.20 on 06 February, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) share price added 6 percent intraday on January 6 as the company said it is going to consider the merger of its subsidiaries.

The company is exploring the possibility of merger of its subsidiary company (ies) i.e. M/s CONCOR AIR LTD.(CAL), M/s SIDCUL CONCOR Infra Company Ltd. (SCICL) & M/s Punjab Logistics Infrastructure Ltd. (PUL) with CONCOR.

An e-tender is being floated for engagement of external management consultant for facilitating a proposed merger with CONCOR of its subsidiary Company (ies).

At 11:55 hrs Container Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 438.60, up Rs 23.40, or 5.64 percent on the BSE.

concor

Close

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 601.95 and 52-week low Rs 263.20 on 06 February, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.14 percent below its 52-week high and 66.64 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Container Corporation of India
first published: Jan 6, 2021 12:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.