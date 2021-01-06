CONCOR shares up 6% on potential merger of subsidiaries

live bse live

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) share price added 6 percent intraday on January 6 as the company said it is going to consider the merger of its subsidiaries.

The company is exploring the possibility of merger of its subsidiary company (ies) i.e. M/s CONCOR AIR LTD.(CAL), M/s SIDCUL CONCOR Infra Company Ltd. (SCICL) & M/s Punjab Logistics Infrastructure Ltd. (PUL) with CONCOR.

An e-tender is being floated for engagement of external management consultant for facilitating a proposed merger with CONCOR of its subsidiary Company (ies).

At 11:55 hrs Container Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 438.60, up Rs 23.40, or 5.64 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 601.95 and 52-week low Rs 263.20 on 06 February, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.14 percent below its 52-week high and 66.64 percent above its 52-week low.