MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

CONCOR shares jump 8% after Q3 PAT rises 30% to Rs 234 crore

The company's consolidated net profit rose 29.51 percent to Rs 234.27 crore on 14.39 percent rise in total income to Rs 1,842.11 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) share price rose over 8 percent intraday on February 8 after the company reported 30 percent jumps in Q3 profit.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 29.51 percent to Rs 234.27 crore on 14.39 percent rise in total income to Rs 1,842.11 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Total tax expense for the quarter was up 17.45 percent to Rs 98.75 crore as against Rs 84.08 crore paid in Q3 December 2019.

The stock was trading at Rs 502.30, up Rs 35.50, or 7.60 percent at 11:16 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 513.35 and an intraday low of Rs 466.80.

Capture

Close

Related stories

The scrip also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.26 times and was trading with volumes of 198,981 shares, compared to its five day average of 165,476 shares, an increase of 20.25 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #CONCOR
first published: Feb 8, 2021 12:19 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.