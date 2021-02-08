CONCOR shares jump 8% after Q3 PAT rises 30% to Rs 234 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) share price rose over 8 percent intraday on February 8 after the company reported 30 percent jumps in Q3 profit.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 29.51 percent to Rs 234.27 crore on 14.39 percent rise in total income to Rs 1,842.11 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Total tax expense for the quarter was up 17.45 percent to Rs 98.75 crore as against Rs 84.08 crore paid in Q3 December 2019.

The stock was trading at Rs 502.30, up Rs 35.50, or 7.60 percent at 11:16 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 513.35 and an intraday low of Rs 466.80.

The scrip also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.26 times and was trading with volumes of 198,981 shares, compared to its five day average of 165,476 shares, an increase of 20.25 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.