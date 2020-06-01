CONCOR share price up 2% after Credit Suisse upgrades stock to outperform

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) share price was up over 2 percent in the morning trade on June 1 after global research firm Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform from underperform.

The research firm has set a target of Rs 475 per share, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. It sees potential upside from DFCC with volume contribution at 50 percent. It is of the view that the stock's valuations is reasonable at current levels.

Container Corporation of India said in a filing to the exchanges that its total physical volumes handled fell 3.85 percent to 9,41,270 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Q4 March 2020 from 9,78,930 TEUs in Q4 March 2019.

The company's total handled physical volumes for the period ended on March 31, 2020 stood at 37,47,758 TEUs, down by 2.13 percent from 38,29,419 TEUs for the period ended on March 31, 2019.

The stock price has risen 10 percent in the last 3 days and was quoting at Rs 387.30, up Rs 9.65, or 2.56 percent at 09:35 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 392.75 and an intraday low of Rs 381.80.

Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities has a buy recommendation on the stock with target of Rs 410 per share. The stock is trending in a narrow range near its short and medium-term averages and expect an upward breakout from the current levels, he said.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, CONCOR has zero promoter pledge with low debt. The company has been effectively using its capital to generate profit - RoCE improving in last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

