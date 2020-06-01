App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CONCOR share price up 2% after Credit Suisse upgrades stock to outperform

The company's total handled physical volumes for the period ended on March 31, 2020 stood at 37,47,758 TEUs, down by 2.13 percent from 38,29,419 TEUs for the period ended on March 31, 2019.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) share price was up over 2 percent in the morning trade on June 1 after global research firm Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform from underperform.

The research firm has set a target of Rs 475 per share, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. It sees potential upside from DFCC with volume contribution at 50 percent. It is of the view that the stock's valuations is reasonable at current levels.

Container Corporation of India said in a filing to the exchanges that its total physical volumes handled fell 3.85 percent to 9,41,270 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Q4 March 2020 from 9,78,930 TEUs in Q4 March 2019.

Close

The company's total handled physical volumes for the period ended on March 31, 2020 stood at 37,47,758 TEUs, down by 2.13 percent from 38,29,419 TEUs for the period ended on March 31, 2019.

related news

Capture

The stock price has risen 10 percent in the last 3 days and was quoting at Rs 387.30, up Rs 9.65, or 2.56 percent at 09:35 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 392.75 and an intraday low of Rs 381.80.

Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities has a buy recommendation on the stock with target of Rs 410 per share. The stock is trending in a narrow range near its short and medium-term averages and expect an upward breakout from the current levels, he said.

Capture1

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, CONCOR has zero promoter pledge with low debt. The company has been effectively using its capital to generate profit - RoCE improving in last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 10:24 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #CONCOR #Container Corporation of India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.