CONCOR dips 8% on SEIS claims issue; Citi maintains buy

Shares of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) fell more than 8 percent in the early trade on October 7 after indications that DGFT may disallow its claims worth Rs 861 crore.

The office of Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) intimated its central licensing area office that services towards customs transit of foreign liners sealed containers by rail transport placed under customs control to/from ICDs were not eligible for Service Export from India Scheme (SEIS).

However, the company's SEIS claim may be processed accordingly and ineligible categories could be removed, DGFT said.

CONCOR’s SEIS total claim for the years 2015-16 to 2018-19 was Rs 1,044 crore. The amount of SEIS benefit on rail transportation element which DGFT says is not eligible is likely to be around Rs 861 crore, subject to further verification by DGFT's central licensing area office.

Citi has maintained a buy rating on the stock, with a target of Rs 621 per share.

If the DGFT was to disallow the claim, in the worst case scenario, Rs 861 crore may have to be written off, it said.

"Rs 10.20 per share impact factored in our estimate, meanwhile it feels that the impact is manageable," Citi said.