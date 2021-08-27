MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Computer Age Management shares rise 8% on nod to setting up office at GIFT city

Setting up operations in GIFT city will enable to provide asset management support services to financial institutions

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) share price added 8 percent intraday on August 27 after the company got the nod to set up an office at GIFT city to provide asset management support (AMS) services to financial institutions.

The company “received a communication dated 25th August 2021 from International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSC), Gandhinagar authorising it to undertake Administration, Asset Management Support Services and Trusteeship Services", it said in a release.

Earlier, GIFT City Multi Services-SEZ issued a letter of approval to the company, extending the facilities and entitlements admissible to units in GIFT City.

Consequent to the approvals, the company is in the process of setting up an office at GIFT city to provide AMS Services to financial institutions that have set up or in are in process of setting up operations.

CAMS has been serving the AIF (Alternative Investment Funds) segment for over 12 years.

Close
At 1148 hours, Computer Age Management Services was quoting at Rs 3,465.05, up Rs 224, or 6.91 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Computer Age Management Services
first published: Aug 27, 2021 12:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.