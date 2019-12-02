Compucom Software share price up 17% on order win

Shares of Compucom Software rose 17 percent intraday on December 2 after the company received a software work order worth Rs 6.18 crore.

It has received a software work order for operation and maintenance of labour department management system (LDMS) for five years from Department of Labour (DoL) worth Rs 6.18 crore.

At 11:21 hours, Compucom Software was quoting Rs 8.90, up Rs 0.93, or 11.67 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 12.45 and 52-week low of Rs 7.26 on December 4, 2018 and November 14, 2019, respectively.