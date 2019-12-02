App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Compucom Software share price up 17% on order win

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 12.45 and 52-week low of Rs 7.26 on December 4, 2018 and November 14, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Compucom Software rose 17 percent intraday on December 2 after the company received a software work order worth Rs 6.18 crore.

It has received a software work order for operation and maintenance of labour department management system (LDMS) for five years from Department of Labour (DoL) worth Rs 6.18 crore.

At 11:21 hours, Compucom Software was quoting Rs 8.90, up Rs 0.93, or 11.67 percent on the BSE.

Close

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 12.45 and 52-week low of Rs 7.26 on December 4, 2018 and November 14, 2019, respectively.

It is currently trading 28.51 percent below its 52-week high and 22.59 percent above its 52-week low.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 11:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Compucom Software

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.