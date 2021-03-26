English
Compucom Software share price jumps nearly 10% on tender worth Rs 67 crore

Moneycontrol News
March 26, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
 
 
Compucom Software share price rose nearly 10 percent in the early trade on March 26 after it won a tender worth Rs 66.99 crore.

".... has won a tender and received a letter of acceptance for supply and installation of computer systems, interactive panel, printer, UPS and networking and electrification, etc. in 525 government schools with 5 years on-site comprehensive warranty for integrated scheme for computer education and information and communication technology at schools on BOOT basis from RISL worth Rs 66.99 crore approximately," company said in the release.

At 09:24 hrs Compucom Software was quoting at Rs 9.30, up Rs 0.57, or 6.53 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 11.30 and a 52-week low of Rs 3.32 on 12 June, 2020 and 07 April, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.7 percent below its 52-week high and 180.12 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Compucom Software
first published: Mar 26, 2021 09:55 am

