Comment | Who’s the next LIC or BoB of the beleaguered PSU banks?

The good news first – the government appears to be serious about protecting public sector banks, going by its proposal to merge two good banks with one weak. Remains to be seen if the result will be good, and if the formula is repeated, who will be next on the list of shotgun marriages?

The three-way merger

Under the plan, a moderately performing large-sized Bank of Baroda (BoB) will be merged with a mid-sized good performing Vijaya Bank and mid-sized poorly performing Dena Bank to create India’s third largest banking entity with a balance sheet size exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore. This is a tad below HDFC Bank and way lower than SBI.

The gain in scale and size of the resultant is a simple arithmetic, but the qualitative gains aren’t that straightforward. What Bank of Baroda - the mother entity has got is a stick and carrot and it remains to be seen if the latter outweighs the former over a period of time.

A pity for BoB shareholders

Bank of Baroda was clearly on the mend as was evident from its Q1FY19 performance. With incremental bad loan formation waning, the bank reported a surge in operating and net profit as well as its interest margin. The pool of assets with poor rating had also been falling and on the watch of its ex-Citi banker CEO, it was looking set to step on the gas. With a new product suite and a stronger technology platform BoB was getting ready to regain its past glory. Vijaya Bank clearly is a value-added inclusion for BoB, as it has not only maintained a much better quality of book but has also grown by taking advantage of the weak competitive positioning of its peers.

Source: Company

But along with the good, BoB will also have to swallow the bitter pill of a bank under PCA (RBI’s prompt and corrective action) that has a fairly large toxic asset book and has been shrinking its business thereby losing market share in deposits as well as advances.

Source: Company

What the BoB shareholders won’t like?

To sum up, while BoB catapults to number three position, it actually acquires incremental balance sheet at a cost of higher incremental toxic assets than its own. The ratio of net NPA to balance sheet at 3.9 percent for the Vijaya and Dena combine is much higher than BoB’s own net NPA to balance sheet ratio of 3.1 percent. Thus, despite acquiring a healthier bank in Vijaya, the combined figures of Vijaya and Dena put together is much inferior to a standalone BoB.

It is worth noting that the combined entity of all the three banks has close to 7 percent share of the system’s credit and deposits. Despite a blistering performance of Vijaya, their incremental share in deposits and advances is lower at 3.7 percent and 6.2 percent respectively, dragged down by the underperformance of Dena.

Source: Company

The clean-up of the book coupled with the softer issues of employee integration, duplication of the network, possible resistance from the unionised workforce may not allow BoB to start growing immediately, as was widely expected at the fag end of the NPA cycle.

What’s the bigger worry?

Theoretically, even if we assume that BoB will be able to circumvent these challenges over a period, and hence, not all is lost for the long-term shareholders, the bigger question is: who’s the next BoB or LIC?

So far, the government has prima facie found solutions for two banks under PCA - for Dena with the three-way merger and for the beleaguered IDBI Bank by forcing LIC to hike its stake. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Nine more banks are officially under PCA and will need a saviour. Of the non-PCA entities, only a handful have manageable asset quality and adequate capital. So the task ahead remains herculean.

Of the mid-sized entities, only Indian Bank stands out in terms of its superior fundamentals and for any acquirer, it would be a prized possession. Syndicate Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank have also performed better on a relative scale. So if an Indian Bank is again a part of a merger involving a much weaker entity, it would lose the premium that it enjoys now.

Since there are many problematic banks and a few with strong balance sheets, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see banks like Canara Bank and State Bank of India being dragged to the altar to take responsibility of distressed banks.

Source: Company, RBI

We have already seen SBI going through a period of tumult post the merger of its associate banks. If it is made to play a larger role in this consolidation, the short to medium term impact is well-known and shareholders ought to take cognisance of this imminent risk.