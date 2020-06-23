Colgate Palmolive shares jump 2% on Nomura buy call for a target of Rs 1,620

Colgate Palmolive share price rose over 2 percent intraday on June 23 after foreign brokerage Nomura initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call for a target at Rs 1,620 per share.

According to Nomura, the elevated oral hygiene consciousness is going to drive consumer habit changes, while stepping up new launches, filling up white spaces boosting the direct reach.

The Japanese brokerage forecasts FY21/22/23 earnings growth of 8%/15%/15%, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:46 hr,s Colgate Palmolive (India) was quoting at Rs 1,405.95, up Rs 28.95, or 2.10 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,641.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,065.20 on 08 November 2019 and 19 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.32 percent below its 52-week high and 31.99 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price gained 28 percent in the last 3 months.