Colgate Palmolive share price falls post Q2 result; check what brokerages say

Colgate Palmolive share price fell in early trade on October 22 a day after the company came out with its Q2 earnings report.

The company posted a 12.3 percent jump in its Q2FY21 (July-Sept) consolidated net profit at Rs 274.2 crore against Rs 244.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company's revenue was up 5.2 percent at Rs 1,286 crore against Rs 1,222 crore in the year-ago period, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 26.7 percent to Rs 409 crore from Rs 323 crore and margin was up 540 bps at 31.8 percent against 26.4 percent the same period last year.

The company's board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share of Re 1 for the financial year 2020-21.

Here is what brokerages have to say on the stock:

CLSA

CLSA has upgraded the stock to outperform from underperform and raised the target to Rs 1,525 from Rs 1,420.

According to CLSA, the earnings beat was on better margin. The natural segment momentum decelerated, but the company reported a better-than-expected Q2 operational numbers.

The toothpaste volume grew 3% with stable market share. CLSA expects margin benefit to remain over the medium term. CLSA has raised earnings expectations by 3-4% over FY21-22, reported CNBC-TV18.

Nomura

Research house Nomura has maintained buy rating and increased target to Rs 1,730. The company’s revenue was in line with estimates, while domestic growth was higher as exports declined, said Nomura.

The margin was up 540 bps, led by higher GM, lower ad spend & other costs.

Research house expect more feature-product launches aiding market share gains and raised FY21/22 EPS estimates by 7%/2% & expect 12.5% EPS CAGR over FY20-23, reported CNBC-TV18.

Credit Suisse

According Credit Suisse, there was a steady growth recovery & strong margin expansion and expect company to deliver steady revenue growth as it regains market share.

Research firm expect strong earnings growth in H2FY21 as gross margin expansion may continue. It has kept outperform rating and raised target price to Rs 1,650, reported CNBC-TV18.

Jefferies

Jefferies has maintained buy rating with a target at Rs 1,700. The advertisement spends declined yoy but, adjusted for lower rates, could be near-flat. It raised EPS estimates by 7-9%, reported CNBC-TV18.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Broking house retained add rating with a target at Rs 1,600. Company reported a good print with robust domestic growth, up 7% YoY. The exports & toothbrush portfolios still remain weak, said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Company to continue with its playbook of aggressive media intensity. Kotak raised FY21-23 EPS estimates by 4-9%, reported CNBC-TV18.