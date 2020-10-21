172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|colgate-palmolive-share-price-dips-3-despite-good-q2-numbers-5993561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Colgate Palmolive share price dips 3% despite good Q2 numbers

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,641 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,065.20 on November 8, 2019 and March 19, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Colgate Palmolive share price declined 3.5 percent intraday on October 21 despite the company posted a better set of numbers in the quarter ended September 2020.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 12.3 percent year on year to Rs 274.2 crore from Rs 244.1 crore and revenue was up 5.2 percent at Rs 1,286 crore against Rs 1,222 crore, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 26.7 percent at Rs 409 crore versus Rs 323 crore and teh margin was up 540 bps at 31.8 percent against 26.4 percent.

Close

The company board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share.

At 1432 hours, Colgate Palmolive (India) was quoting at Rs 1,426.05, down Rs 35.00, or 2.40 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,641 on November 8, 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,065.20 and March 19, 2020. It is trading 13.1 percent below its 52-week high and 33.88 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Colgate-Palmolive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.