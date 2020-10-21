Colgate Palmolive share price dips 3% despite good Q2 numbers

Colgate Palmolive share price declined 3.5 percent intraday on October 21 despite the company posted a better set of numbers in the quarter ended September 2020.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 12.3 percent year on year to Rs 274.2 crore from Rs 244.1 crore and revenue was up 5.2 percent at Rs 1,286 crore against Rs 1,222 crore, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 26.7 percent at Rs 409 crore versus Rs 323 crore and teh margin was up 540 bps at 31.8 percent against 26.4 percent.

The company board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share.

At 1432 hours, Colgate Palmolive (India) was quoting at Rs 1,426.05, down Rs 35.00, or 2.40 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,641 on November 8, 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,065.20 and March 19, 2020. It is trading 13.1 percent below its 52-week high and 33.88 percent above its 52-week low.