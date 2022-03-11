English
    Colgate-Palmolive (India) rises 2% on external hire for CEO role

    Research firm JPMorgan has kept a neutral rating on Colgate-Palmolive with a target at Rs 1,580 per share.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
    Colgate Palmolive India

    Colgate-Palmolive (India) share price rose two percent on March 11 after the company appointed outsider and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) executive Prabha Narasimhan as CEO and MD in place of Ram Raghavan.

    "The nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) of the Colgate Palmolive board at its meeting noted that effective April 16 Raghavan has been promoted to president of enterprise oral care for Colgate Palmolive Company, the parent of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, and will be based out of its headquarters at New York," the company said in its March 10 release.

    Raghavan has informed Colgate-Palmolive (India) of his decision to resign from the office of MD and CEO with effect from April 15.

    Narasimhan's appointment will be effective from September 1.

    Check out what brokerages say about the stock and the company:

    JPMorgan

    The research firm has kept a neutral rating on Colgate-Palmolive with a target at Rs 1,580 per share.

    An external hire for CEO position is a bit of an unanticipated move. The key priorities for new CEO include accelerating revenue growth for oral care business.

    Strengthening non-oral care portfolio positioning will be one of the focus areas, it added.

    Also Read - Colgate-Palmolive names former HUL executive director Prabha Narasimhan as CEO

    Nomura

    The broking house has maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 1,700.

    Narasimhan is a new CEO, a first top management worker from outside. The change in guard indicates renewed efforts to regain share.

    Nomura remains cautious on the company’s medium-term growth prospects.

    At 09:24 hrs Colgate Palmolive (India) was quoting at Rs 1,502.10, up Rs 4.85 or 0.32 percent on the BSE.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 09:56 am
