 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Colgate-Palmolive growth plans fail to cheer analysts, shares fall 2% in early trade

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

According to Kantar World Panel, folks in urban households replace their brush every 6 months while those in rural areas do it in 15 months. Colgate aims to change this

Share price of oral care products major Colgate-Palmolive (India) declined over 2 percent on December 14 as analysts remain wary of the company's premiumisation plans announced on its annual investor day.

At 10am, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,607 apiece on the National Stock Exchange. For the year so far, it has given 10 percent returns, while the Nifty FMCG was up 22 percent in the same time period.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

According to Kantar World Panel, folks in urban households replace their toothbrush every six months while those in rural areas do it every 15 months.

CEO Prabha Narasimhan also said that in rural areas 55 percent of the population does not brush daily and in urban areas only about 20 percent of the households brush twice a day.

Colgate Palmolive believes it can change these numbers, driving up volumes.