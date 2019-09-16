Colgate Palmolive gains 6%; Credit Suisse expect 15% upside

Colgate Palmolive gained 6 percent intraday at Rs 1,320.95 on September 16, with global brokerage house Credit Suisse expecting a 15 percent upside in the share price.

Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating on the stock with a target at Rs 1,450 per share.

It believes that the task of arresting the steep fall in market share has been achieved in the past year. However, market share gains were yet to start accruing to Colgate.

At 1052 hours, Colgate Palmolive (India) was quoting at Rs 1,320.95, up Rs 68.60, or 5.48 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,365.20 on January 1, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 1,020.10 on October 9, 2018.