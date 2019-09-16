App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Colgate Palmolive gains 6%; Credit Suisse expect 15% upside

The company has maintained outperform rating on the stock, with a target at Rs 1,450 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Colgate Palmolive gained 6 percent intraday at Rs 1,320.95 on September 16, with global brokerage house Credit Suisse expecting a 15 percent upside in the share price.

Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating on the stock with a target at Rs 1,450 per share.

It believes that the task of arresting the steep fall in market share has been achieved in the past year. However, market share gains were yet to start accruing to Colgate.

Close

At 1052 hours, Colgate Palmolive (India) was quoting at Rs 1,320.95, up Rs 68.60, or 5.48 percent, on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,365.20 on January 1, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 1,020.10 on  October 9, 2018.

It is trading 3.24 percent below its 52-week high and 29.49 percent above its 52-week low.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 11:08 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.